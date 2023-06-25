Menu

Traffic

3 in critical condition, 1 in custody after 2-vehicle crash in Surrey

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 25, 2023 2:00 pm
Serious early morning crash in South Surrey
Three people were sent to hospital in critical condition, and a driver has been arrested after a serious crash early Sunday morning on Highway 15
Three people were sent to hospital in critical condition and a driver has been arrested after a serious crash early Sunday morning.

Around 2:245 a.m., Surrey Mounties were called to a crash on Highway 15 just north of the border.

Surrey RCMP, Surrey firefighters and BCEHS responded to the early morning crash. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP, Surrey firefighters and BCEHS responded to the early morning crash. Global News

According to police, a Volkswagen car crashed into a Hyundai sedan at a high rate of speed, causing “extensive damage.”

Alcohol and speed are being considered as factors in the crash. The lone driver of the Volkswagen is in police custody.

The three occupants of the Hyundai, two men and one woman, were all sent to hospital.

Pictures from the scene show the Volkswagen in the ditch, with water nearly up to its windows.

The road was closed for investigation on Sunday morning.

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage around the area of 176 Street and 32 Avenue, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Surrey RCMPHighway 15Surrey crashBCEHSsouth surreySurrey car crashSouth Surrey crashSurrey car crash near border
