3 in critical condition, 1 in custody after 2-vehicle crash in Surrey

Three people were sent to hospital in critical condition and a driver has been arrested after a serious crash early Sunday morning.

Around 2:245 a.m., Surrey Mounties were called to a crash on Highway 15 just north of the border.

View image in full screen Surrey RCMP, Surrey firefighters and BCEHS responded to the early morning crash. Global News

According to police, a Volkswagen car crashed into a Hyundai sedan at a high rate of speed, causing “extensive damage.”

Alcohol and speed are being considered as factors in the crash. The lone driver of the Volkswagen is in police custody.

The three occupants of the Hyundai, two men and one woman, were all sent to hospital.

Pictures from the scene show the Volkswagen in the ditch, with water nearly up to its windows.

The road was closed for investigation on Sunday morning.

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage around the area of 176 Street and 32 Avenue, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.