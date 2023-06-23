Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect sought after woman carjacked in her driveway in Brampton

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 3:00 pm
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Police say one person is dead and multiple people are injured in a multi-vehicle collision involving over a dozen people Saturday early morning in Brampton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Police say one person is dead and multiple people are injured in a multi-vehicle collision involving over a dozen people Saturday early morning in Brampton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked in her driveway in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred at around 2:18 p.m. on Friday in the Countryside Drive and Russel Creek Drive area.

Officers said a gun was reportedly seen.

Police are now searching for a grey BMW X5 with a licence plate of CEND796.

Officers said the suspect was a man between 20 and 30 years old wearing a black ski mask and a black hooded sweater.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Crimepeel regional policeCarjackingPRPBrampton Crimebrampton carjackingcarjacking brampton
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content