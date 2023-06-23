Suspect sought after woman carjacked in her driveway in Brampton

Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked in her driveway in Brampton.
Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred at around 2:18 p.m. on Friday in the Countryside Drive and Russel Creek Drive area.
Officers said a gun was reportedly seen.
Police are now searching for a grey BMW X5 with a licence plate of CEND796.
Officers said the suspect was a man between 20 and 30 years old wearing a black ski mask and a black hooded sweater.
Police said no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
