Suspect sought after woman carjacked in her driveway in Brampton

Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked in her driveway in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred at around 2:18 p.m. on Friday in the Countryside Drive and Russel Creek Drive area.

Officers said a gun was reportedly seen.

Police are now searching for a grey BMW X5 with a licence plate of CEND796.

Officers said the suspect was a man between 20 and 30 years old wearing a black ski mask and a black hooded sweater.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

