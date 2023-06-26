Menu

Okanagan weather: 30 C heat returns for the final week of June

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 1:42 pm
There is a chance of thunderstorms slipping into the valley bottom late Tuesday. View image in full screen
There is a chance of thunderstorms slipping into the valley bottom late Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather
A mix of sun and cloud will greet Okanaganites as they embark on the final week of June.

On Monday, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 20s C or low 30s C.

The risk of showers and thunderstorms returns Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoon as clouds are predicted to bubble up through the day.

Daytime highs are expected to hover in the low 30s C right through the rest of the week.

Slightly drier air will roll in on Friday with increasing sunshine through the end of the month.

Canada Day weekend is looking pretty lovely with lots of sunshine and daytime highs in the low 30s C right through July long weekend.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

