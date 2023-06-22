Menu

Crime

3 people charged in connection with sex trafficking in Peel Region, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 22, 2023 2:53 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at a crime scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at a crime scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
Three people have been charged in connection with a sex trafficking investigation in Peel Region, police say.

Peel Regional Police said officers identified an illegal bawdy house in the area of Hurontario Street and Dundas Street in Mississauga, Ont.

“It is believed that the three people allegedly exercised control over aspects of the victim’s life and profited financially from it,” police alleged in a news release.

On Tuesday, officers executed two search warrants at homes in Mississauga and arrested three people.

According to police, Canadian cash, jewelry and two vehicles were seized.

Police said a 23-year-old man, a 49-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, all from Mississauga, were charged.

“Investigators believe there may be additional victims, particularly in the Greater Toronto Area,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Teen girls rescued during alleged sex trafficking investigation involving Durham Police
