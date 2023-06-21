Menu

Crime

London, Ont. man allegedly pulls hatchet, attempted to strike security officer

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted June 21, 2023 3:54 pm
photo of police car View image in full screen
File photo of a London police vehicle. Kelly Wang / Global News
Share

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A London man allegedly tried to strike a security officer with a hatchet in the downtown Tuesday afternoon.

According to London police, a security officer was conducting patrols in the area of Dundas and Richmond Street when he stopped to assist a man at around 4 p.m.

The man then allegedly became agitated and pulled a hatchet from his belt, grabbing the officer. The suspect attempted to hurt the officer before fleeing the area, said police. The officer was not injured.

A citizen who witnessed the incident provided a description of the suspect to the community foot patrol, who arrested the man without incident a short distance away.

A 51-year-old man was charged with one count each of assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The accused appeared in court Wednesday.

