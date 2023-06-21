Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after multiple break-ins reported at businesses in Newmarket, Aurora

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 3:44 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with multiple break and enters at commercial buildings in Newmarket and Aurora, police say.

York Regional Police said in this month, officers have received “multiple reports” of break-ins at businesses, mostly at restaurants.

According to police, a suspect would smash the glass and enter the business, stealing various valuables.

Officers said a 33-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with 18 counts of breaking, entering and committing theft and breaking and entering with intent.

Trending Now

He was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeYork Regional PoliceBreak And EnterYRPAuroranewmarketBreak-insbusinesses broken into
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content