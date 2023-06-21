Man charged after multiple break-ins reported at businesses in Newmarket, Aurora

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with multiple break and enters at commercial buildings in Newmarket and Aurora, police say.
York Regional Police said in this month, officers have received “multiple reports” of break-ins at businesses, mostly at restaurants.
According to police, a suspect would smash the glass and enter the business, stealing various valuables.
Officers said a 33-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with 18 counts of breaking, entering and committing theft and breaking and entering with intent.
He was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
