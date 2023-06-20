1 person taken to hospital, suspects outstanding after daylight stabbing in Toronto

See more sharing options

One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue West area.

Police said a victim was located with stab wounds.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a male was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspects fled on foot.

Officers are now searching for two male suspects between 15 and 18 years old who were carrying shoulder bags.

