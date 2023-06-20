1 person taken to hospital, suspects outstanding after daylight stabbing in Toronto

One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto.
Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue West area.
Police said a victim was located with stab wounds.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a male was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, the suspects fled on foot.
Officers are now searching for two male suspects between 15 and 18 years old who were carrying shoulder bags.
Comments