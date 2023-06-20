Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 person taken to hospital, suspects outstanding after daylight stabbing in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 2:23 pm
A Toronto Police logo is shown during a press conference in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police logo is shown during a press conference in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue West area.

Police said a victim was located with stab wounds.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a male was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspects fled on foot.

Officers are now searching for two male suspects between 15 and 18 years old who were carrying shoulder bags.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceStabbingToronto crimeTPSToronto Stabbingstabbing toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content