Jays catcher Kirk placed on 10-day injured list

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays placed catcher Alejandro Kirk on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left hand laceration.

He was hit by a pitch in the second inning of Toronto’s 11-7 loss to the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Kirk has three homers and 21 RBIs in 59 games this season.

The Blue Jays also recalled catcher Tyler Heineman and right-hander Trent Thornton from Triple-A Buffalo.

Both players were active for Toronto’s road game against the Miami Marlins on Monday night.

Right-hander Bowden Francis was optioned to the Bisons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2023.