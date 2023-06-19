SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jays catcher Kirk placed on 10-day injured list

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2023 4:22 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays placed catcher Alejandro Kirk on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left hand laceration.

He was hit by a pitch in the second inning of Toronto’s 11-7 loss to the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in hot water over anti-LGBTQ2 Instagram post'
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in hot water over anti-LGBTQ2 Instagram post

Kirk has three homers and 21 RBIs in 59 games this season.

Story continues below advertisement

The Blue Jays also recalled catcher Tyler Heineman and right-hander Trent Thornton from Triple-A Buffalo.

Both players were active for Toronto’s road game against the Miami Marlins on Monday night.

Trending Now

Right-hander Bowden Francis was optioned to the Bisons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2023.

BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content