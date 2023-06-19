Jays catcher Kirk placed on 10-day injured list

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays placed catcher Alejandro Kirk on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left hand laceration.
He was hit by a pitch in the second inning of Toronto’s 11-7 loss to the Texas Rangers on Sunday.
Kirk has three homers and 21 RBIs in 59 games this season.
The Blue Jays also recalled catcher Tyler Heineman and right-hander Trent Thornton from Triple-A Buffalo.
Both players were active for Toronto’s road game against the Miami Marlins on Monday night.
Right-hander Bowden Francis was optioned to the Bisons.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2023.
