Woman yells racial slurs, assaults victim at Toronto subway station: police

Policed are seeking to identify a woman wanted in connection with what officers are calling a suspected hate-motivated assault in Toronto.
Toronto police said on May 16 at around 2:30 a.m., officers were called to Lawrence Subway station for reports of an assault.
Officer said a woman was asked to leave the property, but refused.
According to police, a Toronto Transit Commission staff member was called and attended the station.
Officers allege that the woman yelled racial slurs toward the victim and assaulted them.
Police are now seeking to identify a woman around 30-years-old with brown hair and a medium build. She was seen wearing a black coat, a red shirt, light-coloured pants and dark shoes.
“After consultation with the service’s specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” police said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
