Economy

S&P/TSX composite edges lower in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2023 12:01 pm
The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.
Canada’s main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy and base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 7.92 points at 20,019.43.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 21.57 points at 34,429.63. The S&P 500 index was up 5.56 points at 4,431.40, while the Nasdaq composite was down 6.66 points at 13,776.16.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.81 cents US compared with 75.46 cents US on Thursday.

The August crude contract was up 44 cents at US$71.25 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$2.62 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$2.60 at US$1,973.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.90 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

