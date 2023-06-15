Kitchener man faces DUI charge after vehicle hits stop sign and tree in Alpine

Send this page to someone via email

A Kitchener man is facing impaired driving charges after a stolen vehicle hit a tree in the Alpine area of the city early Thursday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say officers arrived at the scene (near Hanson and Ardelt avenues) of the collision shortly before 3 a.m.

The officers believe that the driver was looking to turn onto Hanson Avenue from Ardelt Avenue but lost control of the vehicle and hit a stop sign before it slammed into a tree.

The driver of the scene took off but was soon tracked down a short distance away with the help of the canine unit, according to police.

During the arrest, one of the dogs bit the suspect, leaving him with a minor injury, which police say, was treated by paramedics at the scene.

A 38-year-old Kitchener man is facing a number of charges including failing to remain at the scene of an accident, driving while prohibited, possession of suspected methamphetamine, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.