Canada

Saskatoon’s most recent mosquito numbers almost 12 times average

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 1:10 pm
Common house mosquito drinking blood on human skin View image in full screen
The City of Saskatoon caught an average of 24 mosquitos a day from June 4 to June 10, over four times higher than the previous week. . Getty Images
The number of mosquitoes in Saskatoon skyrocketed above the ten-year average over the last week, forcing residents to break out the bug spray.

The City of Saskatoon caught an average of 24 mosquitoes a day from June 4-10, over four times higher than the previous week.

Last year, the city reported barely being able to catch one a day.

The 10-year average sits just slightly above two mosquitoes caught per day.

There have been no reports of any culex tarsalis mosquitoes, which carry the West Nile virus.

– with files from Global News’ Dave Giles

Click to play video: 'Pesky mosquito counts up in Saskatoon'
Pesky mosquito counts up in Saskatoon
Saskatoon NewsCity of SaskatoonSaskatoonMosquitoesSaskatoon Mosquito Countsaskatoon mosquitosaskatoon west nilewest nile mosquitos
