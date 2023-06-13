Saskatoon’s most recent mosquito numbers almost 12 times average

The number of mosquitoes in Saskatoon skyrocketed above the ten-year average over the last week, forcing residents to break out the bug spray.
The City of Saskatoon caught an average of 24 mosquitoes a day from June 4-10, over four times higher than the previous week.
Last year, the city reported barely being able to catch one a day.
The 10-year average sits just slightly above two mosquitoes caught per day.
There have been no reports of any culex tarsalis mosquitoes, which carry the West Nile virus.
– with files from Global News’ Dave Giles
Pesky mosquito counts up in Saskatoon
Comments