Mystery backpack containing gun and drugs found in Waterloo

A backpack loaded with a gun and drugs was found unattended in Waterloo earlier this month, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say they were contacted about the bag on Saturday night, shortly before 6 p.m.

Once the officers arrived, they found the gun and drugs inside the backpack, which had been found on June 2, at around 9:30 p.m. near Bluevale Street and Harvard Place.

Police did not say why there was a 10-day gap between when the bag was discovered and when it was turned in.

Police are continuing to search for answers in connection to the bag and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or 1-800-222-8477.