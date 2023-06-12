N.S. man charged after assault near brewery leaves victim with critical injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged after another man was critically injured following an assault near a brewery in Bridgewater, N.S., over the weekend.

In a release, the Bridgewater Police Service said officers responded to “several 911 calls” shortly after midnight Sunday about an assault near Firkinstein Brewing on King Street.

First responders arrived and found a 36-year-old man with head injuries, the release said.

“The male was subsequently transported to South Shore Regional Hospital for treatment before being sent to the QEII hospital in Halifax where he remains in critical condition,” it said.

The suspect, a 45-year-old man from Bridgewater, was arrested later Sunday morning and charged with aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on July 26.