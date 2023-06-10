Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man walks into Toronto hospital after overnight shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 10, 2023 12:29 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating after a man walked into a Toronto hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they received a shooting call just before 3 a.m. on Saturday around Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue.

A male victim walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. His injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening.

Trending Now

Police said no suspect information was available.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceShootingTPSToronto shootingLawrence AvenueWeston Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content