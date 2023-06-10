Man walks into Toronto hospital after overnight shooting

Police are investigating after a man walked into a Toronto hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday morning.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they received a shooting call just before 3 a.m. on Saturday around Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue.
A male victim walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. His injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening.
Trending Now
Police said no suspect information was available.
More on Crime
- Danny Masterson trial: Judge finds lawyers leaked info to Church of Scientology
- Prison transfer not about revenge, former official says after Bernardo moved
- Edmonton man Michael White, convicted of killing pregnant wife, gets full parole
- Ford calls for head of correctional service to be fired over Paul Bernardo transfer
Comments