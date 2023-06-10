Man walks into Toronto hospital after overnight shooting

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating after a man walked into a Toronto hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they received a shooting call just before 3 a.m. on Saturday around Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue.

A male victim walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. His injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening.

Police said no suspect information was available.