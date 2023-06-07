Menu

Crime

Guelph police say arrest made after man ‘punched in the face’

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 12:25 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Guelph police say a man was arrested after another was allegedly “punched in the face” over a debt on Tuesday morning.

In a release, they say the victim was headed out the door of an apartment building on Carden Street when he was confronted by a man seeking payback for a debt.

The victim was threatened before being punched in the head, according to police, who say he declined medical treatment.

They say the officers tracked a suspect down in the area a short time later and placed him under arrest.

During the search, police say officers found a BB gun, suspected oxycodone, a functioning scale and other drug paraphernalia.

A 36-year-old man from Guelph is facing a number of charges including assault, uttering death threats, carrying a concealed weapon, possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of breaching court orders.

