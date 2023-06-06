Teen arrested in Kitchener on Tuesday after gun sighting: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a teen was taken into custody on Tuesday morning after someone was spotted with a gun in Kitchener.
Police say officers were dispatched to the area around Weber Street East and Fergus Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. for a weapons call.
When officers arrived in the area, they took a suspect into custody without incident, according to police. During their search, the officers found a BB gun.
The officers then discovered that the teen was also wanted on outstanding warrants for weapons and robbery-related charges.
Police say the teen is facing a number of charges including assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failing to comply with a release order and carrying a concealed weapon.
