Crime

Teen arrested in Kitchener on Tuesday after gun sighting: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 4:06 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File
Waterloo Regional Police say a teen was taken into custody on Tuesday morning after someone was spotted with a gun in Kitchener.

Police say officers were dispatched to the area around Weber Street East and Fergus Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. for a weapons call.

When officers arrived in the area, they took a suspect into custody without incident, according to police. During their search, the officers found a BB gun.

The officers then discovered that the teen was also wanted on outstanding warrants for weapons and robbery-related charges.

Trending Now

Police say the teen is facing a number of charges including assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failing to comply with a release order and carrying a concealed weapon.

