Crime

Gold bars, drugs and guns seized as OPP search home in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 10:41 am
Provincial Police from Huron County say officers recently conducted a search of a Kitchener home where they seized drugs and stolen firearms as well as gold and silver bars. View image in full screen
Provincial Police from Huron County say officers recently conducted a search of a Kitchener home where they seized drugs and stolen firearms as well as gold and silver bars. OPP
Provincial police from Huron County say officers recently conducted a search of a Kitchener home where they say they seized drugs and stolen firearms as well as gold and silver bars.

According to a release, the officers say they found fentanyl, meth and crack cocaine with a street value of over $90,000 during their search.

The search was conducted at a home on Fernwood Place in Kitchener where police say that the additional property that was seized is valued at $220,000.

Trending Now

A 39-year-old man was arrested and is facing 17 charges including a number of trafficking and weapon offences.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on June 8.

