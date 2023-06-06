Gold bars, drugs and guns seized as OPP search home in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police from Huron County say officers recently conducted a search of a Kitchener home where they say they seized drugs and stolen firearms as well as gold and silver bars.

According to a release, the officers say they found fentanyl, meth and crack cocaine with a street value of over $90,000 during their search.

The search was conducted at a home on Fernwood Place in Kitchener where police say that the additional property that was seized is valued at $220,000.

A 39-year-old man was arrested and is facing 17 charges including a number of trafficking and weapon offences.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on June 8.