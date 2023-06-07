Undiscovered Gem: We are PIGS and “PIGS”

Occasionally a young band will find some serious champions who become invested in their future. We are PIGS, the creation of a South African producer-songwriter named Esjay Jones has impressed a long list of big names. This track was co-written and co-produced by the Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan. They’ve also collaborated with Brian “Head” Welch of Korn, Morgan Lander of Kittie, Crazy Town, Keith Wallen of Breaking Benjamin, Terry Corso of Alien Ant Farm, Otep, and a few others.

Frankly, I’d never heard of them before this crossed my desk even though Esjay has been in the business for a while. Watch for We are PIGS. Something’s going on here.