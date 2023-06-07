Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Undiscovered Gem: We are PIGS and “PIGS”

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted June 7, 2023 8:00 am
Undiscovered Gem: We are PIGS and “PIGS” - image View image in full screen
Corus Radio
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Occasionally a young band will find some serious champions who become invested in their future. We are PIGS, the creation of a South African producer-songwriter named Esjay Jones has impressed a long list of big names. This track was co-written and co-produced by the Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan. They’ve also collaborated with Brian “Head” Welch of Korn, Morgan Lander of Kittie, Crazy Town, Keith Wallen of Breaking Benjamin, Terry Corso of Alien Ant Farm, Otep, and a few others.

Frankly, I’d never heard of them before this crossed my desk even though Esjay has been in the business for a while. Watch for We are PIGS. Something’s going on here.

 

Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Entertainment
Alan CrossSmashing PumpkinsBilly CorganUndiscovered GemKornEtsay JonesKittieWe Are Pigs
© 2023 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content