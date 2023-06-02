Menu

Crime

Off duty constable charged with assault in Toronto: Windsor police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2023 12:53 pm
Windsor police arrested Peter Bandulj after an elaborate undercover operation. View image in full screen
Windsor police arrested Peter Bandulj after an elaborate undercover operation. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon/File
Windsor police say a constable has been charged with assault causing bodily harm in an altercation that took place while he was off-duty in Toronto.

Windsor police announced the charge today in connection with the April 30 altercation.

They say the 25-year-old constable was charged by Toronto police but provided no further information about what happened.

Police say the officer has been suspended with pay.

They say the case is before the courts.

Police say the officer joined the force last year.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

