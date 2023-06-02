Toronto police trying to identify suspect after victim stabbed multiple times

Police are trying to identify a suspect after a victim was stabbed several times during an altercation in downtown Toronto last weekend.
Toronto police said it happened after 1 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Portland and Stewart streets.
There was an altercation between two groups and during the altercation, a victim was stabbed multiple times, police said.
Paramedics said on Sunday that they transported a man to a trauma centre in critical condition.
The suspect reportedly fled the area north toward King Street West.
Investigators released images of a suspect on Friday and described him as six feet tall with a thin build and long black dreadlocks.
Police said he was wearing a baseball hat, a necklace, a black T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
