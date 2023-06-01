Menu

Crime

Driver, company charged after truck drops massive load on Guelph street

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 11:39 am
A driver and company are facing charges after a truck dropped its massive load in Guelph on Wednesday morning, according to Guelph police.
A driver and company are facing charges after a truck dropped its massive load in Guelph on Wednesday morning, according to Guelph police. Guelph police
A driver and company are facing charges after a truck dropped its massive load in Guelph on Wednesday morning, according to Guelph police.

They say the truck was turning onto Wellington Street West from the Hanlon Expressway when its 6,600-kilogram load broke free before falling onto the road.

There was damage to the asphalt at the busy intersection but there were no injuries reported to police.

Police say a 60-year-old man from Durham Region has been charged with driving with an insecure load and failing to secure a load.

Trending Now

In addition, his unnamed employer, who is also from Durham Region, has been charged with permitting a commercial motor vehicle to operate with an insecure load.

Guelph Newsdurham regionGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeHanlon Expressway GuelphDurham Region man chargedWellington Street Guelph
