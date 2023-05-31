Vehicle drives through multiple backyards, fences, shed in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

A car drove through several backyards and fences before hitting a home in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say officers were dispatched to Highland Road and Fieldgate Street at around 2:50 p.m. in response to the incident.

Police say the officers found that a vehicle was headed down Highland Road when it left the street, driving through the backyards of three homes on Ralgreen Crescent.

As it passed through the backyards, it drove through fences and a shed before it stopped by hitting a building.

Police say a 72-year-old man, who was behind the wheel, and two passengers were taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.