Minor injuries reported after school bus drives into ditch in Caledon, police say

One student has suffered minor injuries after a school bus in Caledon, Ont., drove into a ditch.

Ontario Provincial Police said its Caledon detachment responded to the incident around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The crash took place on Winston Churchill Boulevard near Mayfield Road.

Police said no other vehicles were involved. Two students were on board at the time, and one was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Part of Winston Churchill Boulevard will be closed for a period on Tuesday while a hydro pole is repaired. OPP asked drivers to avoid the area.