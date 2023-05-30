Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Minor injuries reported after school bus drives into ditch in Caledon, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 5:04 pm
One student on the bus suffered minor injuries, OPP said.
One student on the bus suffered minor injuries, OPP said. OPP / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One student has suffered minor injuries after a school bus in Caledon, Ont., drove into a ditch.

Ontario Provincial Police said its Caledon detachment responded to the incident around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The crash took place on Winston Churchill Boulevard near Mayfield Road.

Police said no other vehicles were involved. Two students were on board at the time, and one was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Part of Winston Churchill Boulevard will be closed for a period on Tuesday while a hydro pole is repaired. OPP asked drivers to avoid the area.

Click to play video: 'OPP officer, school bus driver killed in Ontario collision'
OPP officer, school bus driver killed in Ontario collision
OPPOntario Provincial PolicePeel RegionSchool BusCaledonschool bus crashCaledon collisionOPP Caledon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers