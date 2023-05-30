Menu

Crime

Police investigate theft of tablet, laptop and cash from Guelph business

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 30, 2023 3:50 pm
Guelph Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Police in Guelph are investigating an overnight break and enter at a west-end business.

Officers received a report from a business located near Silvercreek Parkway North and Speedvale Avenue West.

Investigators say around 8 a.m. Saturday, staff arrived to find the front door ajar.

They say someone entered the premises and stole a laptop computer, tablet and cash.

There is no suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7290, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

