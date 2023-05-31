Undiscovered Gem: Altered by Mom

Send this page to someone via email

Altered by Mom is a self-described “Toronto rock power couple” consisting of Gina Kennedy and Devon Lougheed. They’re about ready with a follow-up to a 2021 record (it had the self-explanatory title of 52 Songs) with a much more easily digestible four-track EP entitled Ahem on June 30. The press release describes their sound as “Alanis Morissette, Oliva Rodrigo, and Sloan chowing down on a party sub in the security line at YYZ.”

There’s gotta be a story behind the name Altered by Mom, too.