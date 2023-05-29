Guelph police seek stolen pickup truck connected to three hit-and-run crashes

Police in Guelph, Ont., are searching for a stolen pickup truck involved in three hit-and-run crashes in the downtown area.
One happened Friday around 8:20 p.m. on Wellington Street West where two parked vehicles were struck.
Investigators say the same vehicle then collided with an e-bike near Macdonell Street and Wyndham Street North a few minutes later. A woman sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment.
They say the pickup truck was last seen going east on Carden Street.
The vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet pickup truck. Investigators say it had been reported stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext 7163, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
