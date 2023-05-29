Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police seek stolen pickup truck connected to three hit-and-run crashes

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 29, 2023 1:11 pm
New Guelph Police Service Cruiser. View image in full screen
New Guelph Police Service Cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Guelph, Ont., are searching for a stolen pickup truck involved in three hit-and-run crashes in the downtown area.

One happened Friday around 8:20 p.m. on Wellington Street West where two parked vehicles were struck.

Investigators say the same vehicle then collided with an e-bike near Macdonell Street and Wyndham Street North a few minutes later. A woman sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

They say the pickup truck was last seen going east on Carden Street.

The vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet pickup truck. Investigators say it had been reported stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext 7163, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Edmonton police fire at suspect during carjacking spree, ends with truck crashed in Mill Woods'
Edmonton police fire at suspect during carjacking spree, ends with truck crashed in Mill Woods
Advertisement
More on Crime
CollisionGuelph NewsHit and RunStolen VehicleGuelph Police ServiceE BikeChevrolet pick-up truck
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers