Guelph police seek stolen pickup truck connected to three hit-and-run crashes

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Guelph, Ont., are searching for a stolen pickup truck involved in three hit-and-run crashes in the downtown area.

One happened Friday around 8:20 p.m. on Wellington Street West where two parked vehicles were struck.

Investigators say the same vehicle then collided with an e-bike near Macdonell Street and Wyndham Street North a few minutes later. A woman sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

They say the pickup truck was last seen going east on Carden Street.

The vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet pickup truck. Investigators say it had been reported stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext 7163, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.