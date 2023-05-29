Employee gets poked in eye during robbery at Guelph business

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say one man faces robbery charges after an employee was poked in the eye and several packages of cigarettes were stolen from a northwest-end business.

Just after 6 p.m. on Friday, police said one man went into a business at Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Street and demanded to be given cigarettes, while holding a bottle over his head.

The employee refused and the accused jumped over the counter and poked them in the eye with his finger. Authorities said the victim’s injuries caused his eye to become red and swollen.

Police say officers found the suspect a short distance away and arrested him.

A 26-year-old has been charged with robbery, mischief and breaching probation.