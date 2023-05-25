S&P/TSX composite down more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was down more than 150 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy, telecom and financial sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 156.60 points at 19,771.09.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 119.48 points at 32,680.44. The S&P 500 index was up 25.84 points at 4,141.08, while the Nasdaq composite was up 198.40 points at 12,682.56.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.37 cents US compared with 73.63 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude contract was down US$1.73 at US$72.61 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$2.48 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$19.20 at US$1,945.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was up four cents at US$3.60 a pound.