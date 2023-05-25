Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite down more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2023 12:20 pm
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index was down more than 150 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy, telecom and financial sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 156.60 points at 19,771.09.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 119.48 points at 32,680.44. The S&P 500 index was up 25.84 points at 4,141.08, while the Nasdaq composite was up 198.40 points at 12,682.56.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.37 cents US compared with 73.63 cents US on Wednesday.

Trending Now

The July crude contract was down US$1.73 at US$72.61 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$2.48 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$19.20 at US$1,945.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was up four cents at US$3.60 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Money
EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangetsx s&p
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers