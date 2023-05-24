Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon police look for van connected to homicide

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 7:11 pm
A van similar to the white Dodge Caravan Saskatoon police are searching for in connection to a recent homicide.
A van similar to the white Dodge Caravan Saskatoon police are searching for in connection to a recent homicide. Photo provided by Saskatoon Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon police officers are asking the public for help spotting a vehicle of interest in an open homicide investigation.

Thirty-year-old Angose Standingwater died on May 20 in a business in the 3000 block of Clarence Avenue South after police found him with serious injuries.

Investigators are now looking for a 2017 white Dodge Caravan SE with Saskatchewan licence plate 838 MXZ.

Trending Now

It has a beaded lanyard hanging from the rearview mirror.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information about the homicide should contact the Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Canada
Saskatoon NewsSaskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoon CrimeSaskatoon Murderclarence ave saskatoonhomicide clarence ave
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers