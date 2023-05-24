Saskatoon police look for van connected to homicide

Saskatoon police officers are asking the public for help spotting a vehicle of interest in an open homicide investigation.
Thirty-year-old Angose Standingwater died on May 20 in a business in the 3000 block of Clarence Avenue South after police found him with serious injuries.
Investigators are now looking for a 2017 white Dodge Caravan SE with Saskatchewan licence plate 838 MXZ.
It has a beaded lanyard hanging from the rearview mirror.
Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information about the homicide should contact the Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
