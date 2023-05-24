Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kitchener received 48 complaints about fireworks on Victoria Day weekend

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 4:18 pm
Canada Day's firework display at the Harbourfront Centre in Toronto on Saturday, July 1, 2017. View image in full screen
Canada Day's firework display at the Harbourfront Centre in Toronto on Saturday, July 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

While the number of days people can use fireworks in Kitchener was recently diminished, that did not stop complaints from rolling in on Victoria Day weekend.

A Kitchener spokesperson told Global News that the city received 48 fireworks complaints on Sunday and Monday.

Earlier this month, city council approved changes that would only permit the use of fireworks on Victoria Day, Canada Day and Diwali.

Previously, residents were also allowed to use fireworks on the days that proceeded and followed as well.

City council made the change after it received 170 complaints in 2022, up from 158 in 2018.

The spokesperson did not say whether there were any charges laid in connection with the incidents, yet police did have plenty of fireworks-related issues to deal with in Victoria Park on Monday night.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police said that a crowd of 500 people had gathered expecting to see fireworks.

They noted that two people had been arrested, including an 18-year-old man who was allegedly firing them into crowds of people.

A police officer and a bylaw officer were both injured by fireworks while police say a number of other incidents remain under investigation.

More on Canada
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterlooKitchener-WaterlooKitchener fireworksKichener city councilKitchener firework complaints
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers