Kitchener received 48 complaints about fireworks on Victoria Day weekend

While the number of days people can use fireworks in Kitchener was recently diminished, that did not stop complaints from rolling in on Victoria Day weekend.

A Kitchener spokesperson told Global News that the city received 48 fireworks complaints on Sunday and Monday.

Earlier this month, city council approved changes that would only permit the use of fireworks on Victoria Day, Canada Day and Diwali.

Previously, residents were also allowed to use fireworks on the days that proceeded and followed as well.

City council made the change after it received 170 complaints in 2022, up from 158 in 2018.

The spokesperson did not say whether there were any charges laid in connection with the incidents, yet police did have plenty of fireworks-related issues to deal with in Victoria Park on Monday night.

Police said that a crowd of 500 people had gathered expecting to see fireworks.

They noted that two people had been arrested, including an 18-year-old man who was allegedly firing them into crowds of people.

A police officer and a bylaw officer were both injured by fireworks while police say a number of other incidents remain under investigation.