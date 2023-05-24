Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite down more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 24, 2023 11:44 am
Bay street View image in full screen
The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s main stock index was down more than 150 points in late-morning trading as the base metal, financial and industrial sectors helped lead the way lower and U.S. stock markets also retreated.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 159.80 points at 19,986.21.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 179.14 points at 32,876.37. The S&P 500 index was down 30.61 points at 4,114.97, while the Nasdaq composite was down 118.14 points at 12,442.11.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.54 cents US compared with 74.04 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude contract was up US$1.50 at US$74.41 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.54 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$3.60 at US$1,970.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 10 cents at US$3.55 pound.

EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangetsx s&p
© 2023 The Canadian Press

