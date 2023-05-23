60-year-old Saskatoon man held in house at gunpoint, police say

See more sharing options

A 60-year-old man said he was confined in a Saskatoon house at gunpoint on Saturday.

According to the Saskatoon Police Service, two people armed with a gun entered a home in the 300 block Avenue H South around 10:50 p.m.

The victim inside the home claimed to be threatened with a sawed-off shotgun before fleeing the home and calling for help at a gas station.

When officers made it to the house, the two suspects had already fled.

No one was injured.