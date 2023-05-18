Menu

Crime

Alleged downtown Toronto sex assault prompts alert from police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 3:45 pm
Police released this image of a suspect. View image in full screen
Police released this image of a suspect. Handout / Toronto Police
Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the city’s downtown core earlier this month.

Police said it happened on May 1 in the area of Blue Jays Way and King Street West.

A man allegedly approached the victim from behind and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators issued a sexual assault alert on Thursday and released an image of a suspect.

Trending Now

Police said he was described as 25 to 30 years old, five-foot-eight with a small to medium build and was reportedly wearing a grey and black zip-up hoodie as well as black track pants.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

