Alleged downtown Toronto sex assault prompts alert from police

Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the city’s downtown core earlier this month.

Police said it happened on May 1 in the area of Blue Jays Way and King Street West.

A man allegedly approached the victim from behind and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators issued a sexual assault alert on Thursday and released an image of a suspect.

Police said he was described as 25 to 30 years old, five-foot-eight with a small to medium build and was reportedly wearing a grey and black zip-up hoodie as well as black track pants.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.