Guelph man charged with impaired driving after pedestrians nearly hit

Police say they’ve handed a Guelph man a 90-day license suspension and seized his car indefinitely after pedestrians were almost hit.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers received a call about a vehicle being driven erratically in the area of Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue.

They saw the car as it reportedly mounted a curb on Norfolk Street, driving close to pedestrians waiting in the area.

During a traffic stop, police said they noticed the driver was showing signs of impairment. Investigators also learned the man is already facing impaired driving charges.

A 58-year-old has been charged with another count of impaired driving and dangerous driving.