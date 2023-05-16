Suspect sought after assault reported in Toronto, police say

See more sharing options

Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with “numerous” assault-related offences.

Toronto police said on May 15, officers investigated an assault in the Victoria Park Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East area.

Police said 21-year-old Jordan Fitzpatrick is wanted for four counts of assault, two counts of choking, uttering death threats, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

According to police, Fitzpatrick is five-feet, 1o-inches tall with a thin build, long brown hair and a brown beard.

Officers said he is considered “violent.”

“If located, do not approach,” police said in a news release. “Call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.