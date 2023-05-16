Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after assault reported in Toronto, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 4:55 pm
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with “numerous” assault-related offences.

Toronto police said on May 15, officers investigated an assault in the Victoria Park Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East area.

Police said 21-year-old Jordan Fitzpatrick is wanted for four counts of assault, two counts of choking, uttering death threats, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

According to police, Fitzpatrick is five-feet, 1o-inches tall with a thin build, long brown hair and a brown beard.

Officers said he is considered “violent.”

“If located, do not approach,” police said in a news release. “Call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

