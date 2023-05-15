After near-miss, hammer-wielding driver intentionally crashes van into car: London police

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man is facing charges of possession of a weapon and dangerous operation of a vehicle after a road rage incident over the weekend.

The incident began after a van and another vehicle narrowly avoided a rear-end collision on Sandringham Crescent, near Wellington and Southdale roads, after the man driving the van in front stopped abruptly. The two drivers then got into an argument, police say.

The driver of the van him got out and began hitting the hood of the other vehicle with a hammer, police say.

The victim stayed in his vehicle and drove off, but the suspect in the van followed him and then intentionally drove his van into the front of the man’s vehicle, police alleged.

“Multiple witnesses observed the interaction, and the incident was captured on video surveillance,” police said, adding that no injuries were reported.

A London man, 42, is charged in connection with the case.