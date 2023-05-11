Menu

Politics

B.C.’s New Democrats in housing hot seat as legislature ends spring sitting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2023 6:42 pm
NDP cabinet ministers, from left, Ravi Kahlon, Lana Popham, Murray Rankin and Mike Farnworth wait to enter the House on final day of the spring sitting at the B.C. legislature in Victoria on Thursday, May 11, 2023. View image in full screen
NDP cabinet ministers, from left, Ravi Kahlon, Lana Popham, Murray Rankin and Mike Farnworth wait to enter the House on final day of the spring sitting at the B.C. legislature in Victoria on Thursday, May 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner
The New Democrat government in British Columbia started the spring legislative session promising more affordable homes for vulnerable people, but it ends the sitting amid turmoil over its public housing agency.

An Ernst and Young audit found mismanagement and risk to public dollars at the Crown corporation BC Housing, and has the government facing sharp criticism as it leaves the legislature pledging tighter controls.

The audit concluded there was mismanagement related to a conflict of interest between Shayne Ramsay, the former chief executive officer at BC Housing, and his spouse, Janice Abbott, who is CEO at Atira Women’s Resource Society, the corporation’s largest housing operator.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says the government will continue to provide housing to people who need it most, but for now has halted new funding to Atira and will launch another audit.

Opposition BC United Leader Kevin Falcon says the report uncovers a scandal that points toward Premier David Eby, a former housing minister.

Kahlon says the government passed 25 pieces of legislation this spring, including new laws that allow police to seize proceeds of crime, help close the gender pay gap and make the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at statutory holiday.

BC politicsBC governmentBC HousingBC LegislatureRavi KahlonBC Unitedend of BC legislative sessionspring legislative session
© 2023 The Canadian Press

