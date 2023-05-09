Menu

Crime

2 Kelowna men arrested after stolen vehicle located

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 2:26 pm
RCMP View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News
Two Kelowna, B.C., men, both well-known to police, are facing charges after a stolen vehicle was located on the same day it was swiped.

RCMP say they received a break-and-enter report Monday at 5:30 a.m., with a vehicle being stolen from a Cameron Avenue residence.

According to police, the vehicle was equipped with a GPS tracking system and was located nearby later in the day, with officers conducting surveillance and safely arresting a 36-year-old Kelowna man seen driving it.

“A simultaneous investigation took place after credit cards stolen from the same residence and vehicle were used fraudulently,” said Kelowna RCMP.

“Frontline officers located the suspect observed on video using the credit cards and took him into custody.”

Police said a 45-year-old Kelowna man, who is also known to them, was arrested for possession of stolen property and is under investigation for the related break and enter.

Both men are currently in custody and are facing several charges, including break and enter, fraud and failing to comply with a release order.

