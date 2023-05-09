2 Kelowna men arrested after stolen vehicle located

Send this page to someone via email

Two Kelowna, B.C., men, both well-known to police, are facing charges after a stolen vehicle was located on the same day it was swiped.

RCMP say they received a break-and-enter report Monday at 5:30 a.m., with a vehicle being stolen from a Cameron Avenue residence.

According to police, the vehicle was equipped with a GPS tracking system and was located nearby later in the day, with officers conducting surveillance and safely arresting a 36-year-old Kelowna man seen driving it.

2:01 Businesses raising concerns over crime in downtown Kelowna

“A simultaneous investigation took place after credit cards stolen from the same residence and vehicle were used fraudulently,” said Kelowna RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

“Frontline officers located the suspect observed on video using the credit cards and took him into custody.”

Police said a 45-year-old Kelowna man, who is also known to them, was arrested for possession of stolen property and is under investigation for the related break and enter.

Both men are currently in custody and are facing several charges, including break and enter, fraud and failing to comply with a release order.