Toronto man charged after woman punched in face, police say

A 34-year-old man from Toronto has been charged in connection with a criminal harassment and assault investigation, police say.

Toronto police said on May 7, officers received “multiple calls” from the Bloor Street West and Palmerston Avenue area.

Officers said at around 10 p.m., two women were walking together when they noticed a man following them.

Police said a man was allegedly dressed in all black, including a ski mask.

Officers said the women crossed the road to distance themselves, but the man allegedly followed them.

According to police, the women ran away screaming, and neighbours came out to see what was happening.

The man then stopped and ran away, police said.

Officers said the same man allegedly followed another woman from the Bloor Street West and Bathurst Street area toward Markham Street.

Police said the man approached her from behind and allegedly began punching the woman in the face.

Officers said the man then allegedly threw her to the ground and continued to attack her.

Passerby’s then attempted to help the woman and the man ran away, police said.

The man was arrested a short distance away.

According to police, during the arrest, knives and tools “consistent with use for break and enters” were allegedly seized.

Police said 34-year-old Olayiwola Adeyemi from Toronto has been charged with three counts of harassment by the repeated following of another person, two counts of having your face masked or disguised, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device, possession of a break-in instrument and failing to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.