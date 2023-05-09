Menu

Canada

Driver dead after crashing into guardrail on Highway 403 in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 9:02 am
Aerial view of the crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga on May 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Aerial view of the crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga on May 9, 2023. Global News
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver is dead after crashing a vehicle into the guardrail on Highway 403 in Mississauga early Tuesday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the single-vehicle crash happened at around 1:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes where Highway 403 and Highway 407 split just after Winston Churchill.

“That collision resulted in significant impact damage and also caused the vehicle to catch fire,” Schmidt said.

He said by the time emergency crews got to the vehicle, it was engulfed in flames.

The lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Schmidt said they have not yet identified the driver but have contacted family based on the vehicle’s registration.

All lanes were closed overnight but have since reopened for the morning rush.

