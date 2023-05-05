Calgary police investigating Friday early morning shooting in northeast

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating an early morning shooting involving two vehicles.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, officers were called out to Cornerstone Avenue N.E. at 3:30 a.m. for reports of gunshots in the area.

Officers tell Global News they believe people from two different vehicles were shooting at each other before taking off. A few vehicles and homes were hit but officers couldn’t confirm how many were damaged.

No injuries have been reported and no suspects were arrested, police said.

–More to come…