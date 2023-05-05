Calgary police investigating Friday early morning shooting in northeast

Calgary police are investigating an early morning shooting involving two vehicles.
According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, officers were called out to Cornerstone Avenue N.E. at 3:30 a.m. for reports of gunshots in the area.
Officers tell Global News they believe people from two different vehicles were shooting at each other before taking off. A few vehicles and homes were hit but officers couldn’t confirm how many were damaged.
Trending Now
No injuries have been reported and no suspects were arrested, police said.
–More to come…
More on Crime
- Human remains fully removed from car after being submerged in Lake Ontario for years
- Alleged toddler genital mutilation case investigation opened by Quebec rights commission
- 3 youths face charges after Pride flag burned at Nova Scotia high school
- Drive-by shooting in Serbia kills 8 a day after Belgrade school massacre
Comments