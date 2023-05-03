Calgary police seek man wanted on 11 outstanding warrants

Calgary police are asking citizens to help locate a man wanted on 11 outstanding warrants.
CPS investigators are looking for 36-year-old Matthew Murray.
Murray was released from a B.C. correctional facility in March, “and there is a high likelihood he will return to Calgary,” police said.
He is wanted for breach of probation, breach of release order, breach of conditional sentence order, and provincial and criminal driving offences.
Murray is described as approximately six feet tall and 194 pounds, with shaved, brown hair, blue eyes and visible tattoos.
Police warned the public not to approach Murray, as he is known to be violent and armed.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.
- Alex Murdaugh admits he lied about housekeeper’s trip-and-fall death
- Packages with ‘potentially lethal substance’ being mailed in Ontario, OPP warn
- Texas police arrest man accused of killing 5 neighbours after 4-day manhunt
- Mississauga man charged with ‘aiding suicide’ through alleged sales of lethal substance
Comments