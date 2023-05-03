Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Calgary police seek man wanted on 11 outstanding warrants

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 7:03 pm
An undated photo of 36-year-old Matthew Murray, wanted on 11 outstanding warrants. View image in full screen
An undated photo of 36-year-old Matthew Murray, wanted on 11 outstanding warrants. handout / Calgary Police Service
Calgary police are asking citizens to help locate a man wanted on 11 outstanding warrants.

CPS investigators are looking for 36-year-old Matthew Murray.

Murray was released from a B.C. correctional facility in March, “and there is a high likelihood he will return to Calgary,” police said.

Click to play video: 'Calgary city councillor looks for different solutions following weekend shootings'
Calgary city councillor looks for different solutions following weekend shootings

He is wanted for breach of probation, breach of release order, breach of conditional sentence order, and provincial and criminal driving offences.

Murray is described as approximately six feet tall and 194 pounds, with shaved, brown hair, blue eyes and visible tattoos.

Police warned the public not to approach Murray, as he is known to be violent and armed.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

