It was double eviction night and after Claudia won HOH Daniel and Anika found themselves on the chopping block! Ty pulled out another Vito win and ended up pulling down Anika which lead to Claudia having to put up one of her good friends Shanaya. Find out what she really thought was going on when former houseguests made their way back into the Big Brother Canada House and how did she feel about being sent out of the house on Claudia’s HOH?