Video link
Headline link
Crime

Man arrested, victim in hospital after possible stabbing in Montreal

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 7:32 pm
A Montreal police badge is shown in Montreal, Thursday, August 4, 2022. View image in full screen
A Montreal police badge is shown in Montreal, Thursday, August 4, 2022. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Montreal police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was injured Tuesday afternoon in Montreal’s Saint-Michel borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin said officers were called to the intersection of Villeray Street and Pie-IX Boulevard at around 5:15 p.m. to reports of a man with possible stab wounds.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man with injuries to the upper body.

“A sharp object might have been used by one or many suspects,” Drouin said of the victim’s injuries.

Click to play video: 'Assaults investigated as hate crimes in Montreal'
Assaults investigated as hate crimes in Montreal
He was taken to hospital but police were waiting on medical authorities for a status update on the man’s condition.

A 42-year-old man was arrested near the scene of the alleged stabbing and taken into custody for questioning.

Drouin said investigators will be speaking to him to determine how and if he was involved in the incident.

Crime scene technicians and investigators were at the scene, where a security perimeter had been established.

