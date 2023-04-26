Officer, suspected impaired driver sent to hospital after Toronto crashes: police

A police officer and a suspect impaired driver have been taken to hospital after crashes in Toronto’s west end Wednesday morning, police say.
A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News that officers were called to the area of Martin Grove Road and Rexdale Boulevard at 9:24 a.m. for a report that a suspected impaired driver had been involved in a crash.
When officers got to the scene, the driver was involved in another collision with police vehicles, the spokesperson said.
Three police vehicles were reportedly damaged.
An officer suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, police said.
The suspected impaired driver — a man — was taken into custody and brought to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Rexdale Boulevard was closed in the area after the incident.
