Even the kitchen sink was stolen during break-in at Guelph business: police

The Guelph Police Service is investigating a break-in at an east-end Guelph business.
Officers were called to the business on York Road Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators say video surveillance showed two males breaking into the building Monday around 9 p.m.
They say the suspects loaded eight car rims, eight bicycle rims and a kitchen sink into the back of a black pickup truck and drove off.
The total value of the items is said to be around $1,200.
Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7365 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
