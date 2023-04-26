Even the kitchen sink was stolen during break-in at Guelph business: police

See more sharing options

The Guelph Police Service is investigating a break-in at an east-end Guelph business.

Officers were called to the business on York Road Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say video surveillance showed two males breaking into the building Monday around 9 p.m.

They say the suspects loaded eight car rims, eight bicycle rims and a kitchen sink into the back of a black pickup truck and drove off.

The total value of the items is said to be around $1,200.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7365 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.