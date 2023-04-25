Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also tumble lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2023 11:54 am
The Bay Street financial district is shown with a Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
The Bay Street financial district is shown with a Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, as losses in the base metal, energy and industrial sectors helped lead the way lower, while U.S. stock markets also dropped.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 135.64 points at 20,541.10.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 68.45 points at 33,806.95. The S&P 500 index was down 28.47 points at 4,108.57, while the Nasdaq composite was down 103.77 points at 11,933.43.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.47 cents US compared with 73.84 cents US on Monday.

The June crude contract was down US$1.94 at US$76.82 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.42 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$3.20 at US$1,996.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 10 cents at US$3.87 a pound.

EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangestock marketstoronto stockstsx s&p
© 2023 The Canadian Press

