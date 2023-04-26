Menu

Video link
Headline link
Entertainment

Ongoing History Daily: Two Nirvana quirks

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted April 26, 2023 9:00 am
Two interesting things about Nirvana that you perhaps did not know.

First of all, Kurt Cobain met Krist Novoselic through a Christian youth group that met every Wednesday night in their hometown of Aberdeen, Washington. Try to reconcile that with everything you know about Nirvana.

Second, Kurt had designs on being a drummer for a while. One of his first bands was called the Sellouts which featured Kurt on drums and Krist on guitar. But then the bass player had a, uh, accident with a chainsaw, which saw him lose pretty much all the fingers he needed to play bass. After the accident, Kurt switched to guitar, Krist picked up the bass and they started hiring drummers.

Who knows what might have happened had the Sellouts bass player not met with a strange logging fate?

Ongoing HistoryNirvanaChristianKurt CobainKrist Novoseliclogging accidentSellouts
