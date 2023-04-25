Ongoing History Daily: Shortest. Music video. Ever.

Send this page to someone via email

You still watch music videos, right? Any guesses as to what the longest music video was? It’s probably still Thriller” from Michael Jackson, which is more of a short film, really, clocking in somewhere around 15 minutes.

But here’s a question for you: what’s the shortest video ever produced? It seems to be something called Collateral Damage by a New York speed metal/grindcore band called Brutal Truth.

It’s a simple concept, really: a series of still photos of conservative politicians and commentators. But you’ll have to be quick.

If you look at their 1992 album, Extreme Measures Demand Extreme Responses, you’ll notice that the running time of “Collateral Damage” is four seconds. That must have been too long because for the video, the band cut it down to just 2.18 seconds. Please enjoy.